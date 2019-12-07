Exciting year for Lakeland 2020

The CEO of Northern Ireland’s largest buyer of milk has said the Co-operative is looking for more milk in 2020, building further on a historic 2019.

Speaking to the Farming Life ahead of the 2019 Winter Fair, Michael Hanley, Group Chief Executive of Lakeland Dairies said the Co-operative is looking to build on what has been a strong 2019 for the business.

“The merger of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies was completed in April, creating the new Lakeland Dairies Co-operative Society Limited. The Society is now the largest buyer of milk in Northern Ireland and the second largest dairy processor on the island with 1.85bn litres of milk coming from 3,200 farm families in 16 counties,” Mr Hanley said, marking the end of 2019 which saw the Co-operative post record profits earlier in the year.

The Lakeland Dairies boss said the Co-op is keen to welcome new suppliers and encouraged farmers considering converting to dairying to talk to Lakeland. He also pointed to a relatively stable global dairy market in the short-term.

“We stand over our proud track record of being a very strong buyer of milk in Northern Ireland over the past three decades.

“Lakeland Dairies is an innovative dairy processor with an expansive global reach and we are ambitious for the future. In parallel with this, we will always remain true to our roots in co-operative dairy farming and rural economic development.

“Everything we’re doing is centred around the 3,200 family farms and rural communities who we serve. Our role is to create value for our dairy farmers by running a progressive business that is cost effective, makes solid financial returns, pays a competitive and sustainable milk price and also reinvests wisely in the future of our business. These are the key pillars of our business, all of which we are achieving, and I believe successfully so.

“Each of our operating Divisions across Food Ingredients, Foodservice and Consumer is performing well where we have the flexibility to divert milk into the highest yielding product categories at any given time in line with market demand.

“The markets have shown relative stability after significant price pressure for many dairy products earlier in the year. Butter prices have not recovered greatly but have also shown some stability in recent times while demand for powders in Asia and Africa has been steady,” he said.