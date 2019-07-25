Experience country life at this weekend’s Randox Antrim Show

A host of family-friendly country fun will descend on the majestic setting of Shane’s Castle on Saturday 27th July as Randox Antrim Show comes to town.

The event offers an enjoyable day out in the country as the best horses, cattle, sheep, fruit, vegetables, craftwork and baked goods are brought to one location for a public showcase.

It also involves children’s entertainment, dog agility displays, a petting zoo, live music, sheep shearing, and stalls, to name just a few of the things made possible by the support of many sponsors, including that from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

In the ‘Festival of Food’ marquee local produce will be promoted by celebrity chef Paula McIntyre and local chef Jonny Clarke from The Holestone, Parkgate, who will be hosting cookery demonstrations throughout the day. They’ll be joined by local food producers keen for the public to sample their wares.

The show is indebted to the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme for providing sponsorship in this area, which has also enabled, in conjunction with the McKeever Hotel Group, a schools competition to promote local produce. The top three entrants in the primary and secondary sections receive complimentary access to the event to discover who won.

Randox Antrim Show is an event where children and pets are welcome. The popular Children’s Pet Show accepts £1 entries from U16s on the day, just ahead of the 1.30pm judging in the cattle ring with the ‘Pet Show’ sign. Note, large animals may be refused entry for health and safety reasons. A free Children’s Treasure Hunt for U12s has also recently been introduced.

Looking forward to showing off their dogs at the Children�'s Pet Show at Randox Antrim Show is seven-year-old Lilah Gray from Dunadry and her dog Bella, with three-year-old Caroline McKeown from Templepatrick and her dog Penny. The annual showcase of all things country takes place at Shanes Castle, on Saturday 27 July, 9am-5pm. Visit www.randioxantrimshow.com for further details. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

The entertainment marquee is home to live music and the jiving competition that annually crowns the Show’s ‘King & Queen of the Castle.’ The show’s entertainment is made possible by support from the Enkalon Foundation. For the winning jiving couple there is a cash prize of £200 on offer, £100 for second and £50 for third place. Entries are taken on the day of the show.

In the Horticulture and Home Industries section, as well as a new ‘Jim McKay Trophy’ for best exhibitor in the vegetable section, there is a new Young Farmers’ Clubs Craft class to make a ‘Kitchen Memo Board’. The section includes a range of new classes including some in Photography.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading regional one-day agricultural shows, Antrim is delighted to be hosting four Northern Ireland championships in its cattle section: The Thompson’s NISA Dairy Cow Championship; the Aberdeen Angus Ulster Championship; the Dexter Group’s Premier Show; and the Northern Ireland Limousin Championship.

Visit the show’s website for the full schedule and ultimate close date for entries, however, entries for the horticulture section are still accepted up until Friday 26 July by contacting that section direct on 075 2609 9966. Only show jumping classes (and in exceptional circumstances other equine classes) can be entered on the day of the Show. For enquiries email secretary@antrimshow.com.

Jiving judges Andrew Mulholland and Leah Crothers from Step by Step, Antrim, help launch the Randox Antrim Show's jiving competition that looks for the '2019 King and Queen of the Castle.' Photo: Julie Hazelton.

Randox Antrim Show takes place on Saturday 27 July at Shanes Castle, from 9am until 5pm. Further info at RandoxAntrimShow.com. Admission at the gate is £10 per Adult, £5 per Youth (12-17 years), YFC member is £5 by showing card, and Under 12s go free when accompanied by a paying adult. Car parking is free. Discounted Adult tickets are available only in advance until 25 July on the show website.

Laura Murray from Crumlin YFC helps promote a new YFC craft class at this year's Randox Antrim Show to make a Kitchen Memo Board, split into the 12-18 and 19-30 age groups. Judging in this section takes place on Friday 26 July. Photo: Julie Hazelton.