In the dynamic world of food production, food security is of paramount importance. Pivotal production staff from Tandragee’s Tayto production facility, recently updated their knowledge on food security through attending CAFRE’s ‘Exploring Food Vulnerability’ programme.

This course allows food producers to appreciate and understand from a practical perspective, the significance of food security, in terms of assessing potential threats relating to ingredients, products and also processing vulnerabilities.

This approach to food protection, embraces established food defence methodologies; systems which are mutually beneficial to food producers and their customers.

The CAFRE Exploring Food Vulnerability Programme which focuses on Threat Assessment Critical Control Points & Vulnerability Assessment Critical Control Points, is offered to food processing companies across all commodity areas and can be delivered either in the Loughry Campus or on the factory site. If you are interested in finding out more about this topic or the training programme, please contact Zita McNaugher on: Zita.McNaugher@daera-ni.gov.uk or 028 867 68350.