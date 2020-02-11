Extension of board member to LMC

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots announced recently that he has extended the appointment of a member of the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), Mr Patrick McElroy, for a period of six months.

Mr McElroy’s extended term took effect from February 1 and will ensure appropriate retention of experience and skills within the board, until a new board member can be appointed from the public appointment competition which is currently under way to fill this position.

Mr Poots said: “This extension to the term of appointment of Mr Patrick McElroy will provide continuity to the LMC and allow it to continue with its important function of supporting, examining and informing the marketing and development of the Northern Ireland beef and sheep meat industry.”

Mr McElroy is currently serving his second term of appointment and acts as the Chairperson of the LMC Audit and Risk Committee.

Patrick McElroy was appointed to the LMC board in February 2014. He is currently a Director of Artillery One Limited, Artillery Two Limited and Refineblend Limited.

From 1997 to 2007 he was Company Accountant at Omagh Meats. He has significant financial experience at a senior level in the meat processing industry and, in addition to his financial skills, brings experience and a good understanding of the issues facing the red meat processing sector to the work which the LMC does.

The LMC was established under the Livestock Marketing Commission Act (NI) 1967. It is an Executive Non Departmental Public Body and is sponsored by DAERA. The main duty of the LMC is to examine and recommend improvements.