Extension to LMC appointments

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced a six month extension to the term of appointment of three members of the Livestock Meat Commission to 30 December 2018.

Harry Sinclair, Jim Lennon and Oonagh Chesney were first appointed as members on 1 July 2015. The extensions have been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

The LMC was established in 1967 and has the general duty of assisting the development of the livestock (cattle and sheep) and livestock products sectors of the local agri-food industry. It provides a range of services to producers and meat traders including market intelligence and undertakes promotional activities. It also administers the Farm Quality Assurance Scheme and market support arrangements for beef and lamb in the north of Ireland.