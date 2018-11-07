Extension to LMC post for six months

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced a six month extension to the term of appointment of a member of the Livestock Meat Commission to 21 April 2019.

Mr Gerry Maguire was first appointed as a member on 21 October 2015. The extension has been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

The LMC was established in 1967 and has the general duty of assisting the development of the livestock (cattle and sheep) and livestock products sectors of the local agri-food industry. It provides a range of services to producers and meat traders including market intelligence and undertakes promotional activities. It also administers the Farm Quality Assurance Scheme and market support arrangements for beef and lamb in the north of Ireland.

Gerry Maguire has 37 years’ experience in the Red Meat processing industry. He is currently Managing Director of Linden Foods. He is directly responsible for the Linden Foods Group which has an annual turnover of £400million. He is also Director of Slaney Foods and has previously served three years on Bord Bia’s Meat and Livestock Board.