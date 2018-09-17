Extension to term of chair of AFBI

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced a three month extension to the term of appointment of Mr Colm McKenna as Chair of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) for a period up to 31 December 2018, subject to a suitable candidate being identified thereafter.

This is a regulated appointment. The extension to the appointment has been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland’s (CPANI) Code of Practice. Colm was first appointed as Chair on 1 April 2014.