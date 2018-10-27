The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced the extension to the terms of appointment of the Chair Dr Hilary Kilpatrick, Deputy Chair Professor Howard Platt and seven members of the Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside (CNCC).

Dr. Kirkpatrick was a member of CNCC from 2009 to 2014 and Chair from March 2014. Dr. Kirkpatrick’s first term as Chair was initially extended until 31 Aug 2018 and has now been extended until 28 February 2019.

Professor Platt was a member of CNCC from February to October 2015 and Deputy Chair from November 2015. Professor Platt’s term has been extended until 30 April 2019.

Three of the members, Dr Sue Christie, Dr Alan Cooper and Professor Julian Orford, were first appointed to CNCC in February 2012. Those three members are in their second and final term on CNCC. Their terms of appointment were initially extended until 31 August 2018 and have now been extended until 28 February 2019.

The remaining four members Phil Davidson, Sean Kelly, Oisin Murnion and Emily Smyth, are in their first term of their appointment, having been appointed to CNCC in February 2015. Their terms of appointment were initially extended until 31 August 2018 and have now been extended until 28 February 2019.