Extra Special Christmas Deal for Finnebrogue Artisan

Downpatrick based Finnebrogue Artisan has won a national supply deal with Asda to produce ten Extra Special Christmas lines, which will be available in up to 578 stores across the UK this festive season.

Six of the ten products have been created especially for Christmas 2019, including a range of vegan products - Stuffing Balls, Cocktail Sausages and a Vegan Wellington Centre Piece.

Other new products for this year include Pork & Red Onion Cocktail Sausages, Pork, Sage & Onion Balls and the BBC Good Food & Good Housekeeping award-winning Pigs in Blankets Festive Feast stuffing centre piece.

Due to shopper demand, Asda has brought back Christmas 2018 lines produced by Finnebrogue such as Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing, Pork Cocktail Sausages, Sausage Meat and Bacon & Chestnut Stuffing.

The deal builds upon Asda and Finnebrogue Artisan’s existing relationship, which has seen the family business supply Extra Special Sausages since 2014.

John Cowen, Finnebrogue’s Account Manager for Asda explains: “We’re extremely pleased to grow our long-standing relationship with Asda through the development of products for this year’s Extra Special Christmas range.

“We pride ourselves on innovation and are confident that customers will love these new festive products and flavours, which cater to everyone at the Christmas table.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local added: “At Asda, we work alongside our suppliers to create innovative, affordable, delicious and high-quality products and this year’s Extra Special Christmas accompaniments are no exception.

“Working closely with Finnebrogue, we’re so proud to have developed this year’s seasonal vegan range to ensure everyone is catered for and can enjoy an Extra Special Christmas.”