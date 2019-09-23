Facebook members only group

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is expanding the online services it provides by creating a member-only Facebook community group where members can keep up to date on the latest UFU activities.

The UFU Facebook group includes more member focused content and exclusive digital content. This includes a daily news round-up, information about membership services, policy information, notifications about events and a monthly president’s message. It is an exciting time for the UFU as we expand our information services to members.

Joining the group is easy. Members can search for the ‘Ulster Farmers’ Union members community’ on Facebook and request to join by answering three simple membership related questions, which are vital to get access to the group. If you require any assistance please contact UFU headquarters, 028 9037 0222.