Fairer rural funding demanded

A coalition of thirteen leading rural organisations is calling on Prospective Parliamentary Candidates and their political parties to commit to delivering fairer funding for rural areas following the election on 12 December.

Margaret Clark CBE, chair of The Rural Coalition, said: “It is unfair that rural areas have systematically received less grant-per-head than urban areas when local challenges mean vital services like social care and public transport cost significantly more to deliver in these places.

“We desperately need politicians that understand that ‘rural’ is much more than agriculture and the natural environment.

“That’s why we’re calling on political candidates to recognise urban-rural inequalities and to commit to ensuring a fairer deal for rural communities and businesses.”