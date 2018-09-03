Family business meeting needs of farmers

For dairy farmers animal welfare is quite rightly to the fore and healthy cattle produce good yields and help manage costs.

For Miller Bedding (millerbedding.co.uk) this positive attitude has encouraged them to grow as they continue to source a variety of quality bedding products that suit the needs of the dairy farmer.

Based in Claudy and covering Northern Ireland, Miller Bedding has experienced double digit growth and now considers itself a market leader in the sourcing, supply and delivery of bedding, principally for the dairy sector.

As a father and sons team, the business has in the last year added in excess of 70 new dairy farmers as customers.

Their 100% kiln dried softwood sawdust offers excellent absorbency rates which ensure cattle stay cleaner and drier for longer and they are also delighted with the interest in their wood pellet fines which breakdown when moisture hits them to ensure a more economical and longer lasting bed. We pride ourselves in supplying products which are free from MDF.

Miller Bedding supplies products in a variety of sizes to suit the individual needs of farmers and with constant supply this enables dairy farmers to manage stock levels in an affordable manner. Their sawdust is suitable for automated spreaders, scrapers and slurry systems and provides an economical bedding choice.

Commenting on this growth, Glen Miller, director noted: “As a family business with an agriculture background, we have worked hard to understand the needs of the dairy sector and then reflect this through our sourcing of high quality bedding products that are proving durable and economical.

“Matching our products with what we believe is an unrivalled level of service has enabled us to grow our business and build lasting sustainable relationships with dairy farmers. We place great importance on knowing our customers individually and this is emphasised in the fact that we personally deliver the majority of our products and take the time to chat in the yard to receive feedback and ensure we are providing the most appropriate bedding solution.”

Moving forward, Drew Miller commented: “Miller Bedding is committed to the dairy sector in Northern Ireland and we take pride in working with farmers who place welfare and quality at the core of their business model.

“We have been humbled by the support we have received and are delighted to have many long standing farmers as customers. Our commitment is to source the best products in the market and ensure we offer an ever expanding range that has both Red Tractor Dairy Scheme compliance and Farm Quality Assured approval.”