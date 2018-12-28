Family offers reward for return of stolen tractor

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concern following the theft of a tractor.

The Massey Ferguson 250 with a cab was taken last Saturday evening from a property on the Annaghugh Road Loughgall. The family has offered a reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the stolen tractor.

Mr Irwin said: “I know the family well and speaking to them in the past few days they are shocked by this theft. The tractor has sentimental value for the family and they are very keen to get it back again. It is scandalous that yet another tractor has been stolen by thugs intent on preying on hard working farmers.

“The family has offered a cash reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the tractor and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to report this information to the PSNI and assist with their investigations.”

Mr Irwin concluded: “Rural crime is a constant concern and this is another example of what our rural communities contend with in trying to keep their property secure. It is ridiculous that thugs can come in and steal at will, creating misery for our farming community. Hopefully whoever is responsible for this criminality can be apprehended as soon as possible.”