Fane Valley announces CLIC Sargent partnership

Fane Valley Stores is delighted to pledge their support to CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

The agri retail business with sixteen stores across Northern Ireland, which is part of the farmer’s owned co-operative Fane Valley, has committed to help the charity following a tragic cancer related illness of Paul Nesbitt, son of one of their long serving and respected members of staff, who unfortunately lost his life to cancer.

Speaking at the new partnership launch, Thomas Barnett, retail manager of Fane Valley Stores, said: “When Trevor told us the news that his son Paul at just 19 was diagnosed with cancer, we as a business were deeply shocked, and broken hearted, you never expect to hear such horrifying news from a colleague. Immediately our thoughts and best wishes went out to Trevor and his family. Trevor and his wider family supported Paul through many months of treatment, spending a considerable amount of time away from home and on the road travelling to and from the hospital in Belfast.

“Over the weeks and months we heard Trevor speak very highly of the generous and heart felt care they received from the professional support workers from within CLIC Sargent. We know the amazing and selfless work CLIC Sargent provided Trevor and his family over their time of treatment and in the end, the loss of Paul, so we as a business want to rally behind CLIC Sargent to say a big thank you for supporting one of our colleagues and we are indebted to them for the care and assistance shown to Trevor and his family.”

Trevor Nesbitt, Fane Valley stores manager, added: “I really cannot speak highly enough of CLIC Sargent. I am not sure how we would have got through this without their support, advice and genuine care. The financial assistance CLIC Sargent offered us, made such a big monumental difference to my family in so many ways.”

Trevor continued: “Over seven months of treatment in Belfast takes its toll and when the children’s charity offered us refuge in Amy’s house, a residential home for families of cancer suffers it was such a massive weight lifted off the family. We were able to stay in the house, which was like a 5star hotel, located within walking distance of the hospital and be near to Paul. Amy’s House had everything we needed. It truly was home from home and allowed us to rest, freshen up and eat together as a family, especially on a Sunday.

“The support did not stop there, we were given allowances for the family throughout the duration of Paul’s treatment, sometimes just for a sandwich but always with thought.

“Sharing our daily experience with other families who were suffering and experiencing the after affects of treatment and sickness was also of great comfort. We made many friends with other families and in some way supported each other at Amy’s house.

“Some weeks after we had laid Paul to rest we received a cheque in the post from CLIC Sargent to help with our funeral expenses, a hugely generous gesture from the charity and it did go a long way to relieving our financial burdens.

“I am humbled and enormously happy that Fane Valley Stores has asked my permission to support CLIC Sargent on my family’s behalf. Everyday 11 other children in the UK are told they have cancer. I know that through this partnership Fane Valley Stores staff, customers and friends will raise much needed funds to allow the charity to touch and support other families like they have mine.”

Gareth McElduff, fundraising engagement manager, commented: “Every week in Northern Ireland, two children or young adults hear the devastating news that they have cancer.

“Young people and their families face an average round-trip of 95 miles to receive specialist treatment in Belfast, and CLIC Sargent research shows that families will spend an average of £600 in additional costs each month.

“CLIC Sargent provides a package of support, tailored to each family. This includes social workers who help with emotional and practical support, grants to help ease the financial burden, and Homes from Home which provide free accommodation to help keep families together while a child or young person is on treatment.

“Listening to Trevor and his experiences shows how vital it is that we continue to provide support such as the Homes from Home, as they obviously mean so much to the Nesbit’s and many other families who have stayed in both Amy’s House and Paul’s House. We can only do this with the continued support from local businesses and the community, and we are delighted that Fane Valley Stores has decided to support CLIC Sargent and our fight for Young Lives vs Cancer.”