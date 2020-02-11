Fane Valley launch well-being strategy

Fane Valley, the leading farming co-operative with its headquarters in Moira, have launched a new 2020 ‘WE CARE’ Health and Well-being initiative for its group staff.

The strategy will see a focus on workplace and personal health with a variety of engagements and interactions planned for improving overall well-being.

The ‘WE CARE’ plan kicked off with a focus on ‘Nutrition Promotion and Healthy Eating’ throughout January, across the wider group sites.

Speaking at the launch of the Fane Valley ‘WE CARE’ Health and Well-being strategy, Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to be able to take our new Health and Well-being focus and strategy to all our colleagues across the Fane Valley Group.

“As a major employer, Fane Valley recognises that its staff are its greatest asset. The company is therefore committed to the development of its engagement with employees.

“Our new focus for 2020 will see the roll out of many new initiatives and programmes which will seek to encourage staff to adopt lifestyle choices which will contribute positively to their physical and mental health. We look forward to seeing the results of this next phase of our Health and Well-being journey.”