Fane Valley proud to support local agriculture

Fane Valley now enter their second year as ‘Platinum Sponsor’ with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Balmoral Show, now in its 151st year.

This is a partnership that brings together the biggest agri show in Northern Ireland, with one of the leading agri-businesses and farmer owned co-operatives.

Speaking at the Balmoral Show launch event, Glenn Speer, Fane Valley, business development director, remarked: “We are looking forward to continuing our Platinum Sponsorship with Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural and agri-food event. We have a great relationship with Balmoral Show going back many years and for Fane Valley sponsoring the show is our way to reinforce our commitment and support for local agriculture, farmer customer and rural community.”