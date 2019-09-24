Fane Valley raises £30,000 for Malawi

Fane Valley recently hosted a charity barbecue, auction and live entertainment evening in the beautiful setting of Gosford Forest Park, in Markethill.

Over 415 staff, shareholders, customers and suppliers attended the outdoor marquee event with delicious sirloin steaks on the menu, kindly donated by Linden Foods and cooked superbly by Jane’s Kitchen.

The objective for the evening was to raise funds for the Fane Valley Group designated charity ‘HELP Malawi’ and to provide a platform to communicate the company vision and an insight into the project work to date in the surrounding villages and townships of Mulanje in Malawi.

Local auctioneer Hampton Hewitt led the auction with help from his MLS team, while compere David Linton expertly narrated the evening with great humour and empathy. There were many excellent auction items on show. However, one notable donation of an Aberdeen Angus Heifer calf, from Irish Rugby Captain Rory Best was very much sought after. The live entertainment on the night was the talented StoneWall and Cuppa Joe.

Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to all our staff, customers, suppliers and friends of Fane Valley. We were truly humbled by the outpouring of support and kindness towards our very successful event. The night was made possible by the goodwill and generosity of so many, simply too many to name.

“It was great to hear such positive and genuine feedback, while also pleasing to see a lot of the guests leave with fantastic raffle prizes, all of which were kindly donated.

“Fane Valley will continue to support Mulanje Mission Hospital and the people of Malawi as we work towards a target of £150,000 to be donated to fund targeted areas within Health, Education, Sustainable Livelihoods and People in Malawi.”