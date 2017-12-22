Fane Valley recognises Action Mental Health at charity ball

Fane Valley, one of Northern Ireland’s largest farming cooperatives, hosted their inaugural Group Charity Ball in aid of Action Mental Health recently at a black-tie event in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, with over 430 guests, customers, suppliers and wider group staff attending.

The Charity Ball was the culmination of a busy year of challenges, activities, workshops and awareness outreach in which, staff from across twenty sites including Linden Foods, White’s Oats, Fane Valley Feeds and Stores, Kettyle Irish Foods, Linergy, and Hilton Meat Products participated.

Action Mental Health, founded in 1963, is a local charity which changes the lives of those living with mental ill health and promotes resilience and well-being to future generations.

Speaking after the charity ball, Fane Valley Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart said: “It gives Fane Valley immense pleasure to have been able to partner with Action Mental Health at our inaugural gala event. We have thoroughly enjoyed our engagement and interaction with this devoted local mental health charity and we’re delighted to conclude the relationship is such a positive way.”

Mr Lockhart continued: “One in five people, in Northern Ireland, will experience mental ill health at some point in their life with countless more being affected through friends, family and work colleagues. Against this backdrop we in Fane Valley have been particularly pleased to be supporting Action Mental Health’s ‘Provoking Thought’ programme - workshops targeted at 11-25 year olds delivered in schools, youth clubs and community groups.

“I would like to express my most sincere appreciation on behalf of Fane Valley to all our customers and suppliers for generously providing raffle prizes and making donations towards the greater charity efforts in 2017. I would also like to say a big thank you to all our group staff for taking time out to participate in the many challenges and activities and for embracing and embedding a culture of listening and promoting a healthy lifestyle and positive wellbeing,” concluded Trevor.

Action Mental Health Chief Executive, David Babington remarked: “Action Mental Health have had the great privilege of working alongside the Fane Valley Group for the past year. Throughout this partnership, the dedication and enthusiasm displayed by their staff and management as well as their shareholders, customers and suppliers has been simply phenomenal. I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks on behalf of Action Mental Health and indeed on behalf of all those who will benefit from this partnership.

“Fane Valley have placed a specific emphasis on raising funds to support our work with local school children and young people. Our ‘Provoking Thought’ programme provides young people with the tools and information needed to help them develop the emotional and mental resilience they require for the challenges that they face.”

David concluded: “As a local charity, we rely on the support of the community to help provide our services, so we are extremely grateful to everyone who attended Fane Valley’s Gala Ball and made it such a success. The money raised at this ball and through the wider Fane Valley partnership will help us to carry on this vital work and reach more local school children in the coming year.”