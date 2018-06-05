Fane Valley sponsors club’s events programme

The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club has unveiled its events programme for 2018/19.

Sponsored by Fane Valley Stores, the card highlights important dates in the club’s annual calendar, including shows and sales, charity BBQ and auction, YDP Workshop and AGM.

NI Aberdeen Angus Club events include:

Saturday 2nd June – Ballymoney Show and Lurgan Show.

Saturday 9th June – Armagh Show.

Saturday 16th June – Ballymena Show.

Saturday 30th June – Newry Show (Ulster Championship).

Saturday 7th July – Omagh Show.

Saturday 14th July – Castlewellan Show.

Saturday 21st July – Saintfield Show and Londonderry/Limavady Show.

Wednesday 25th July – Clogher Valley Show.

Saturday 28th July – Antrim Show.

Wednesday 8th August – Fermanagh County Show.

Saturday 18th August – Charity BBQ and Auction, Dungannon Rugby Club.

Saturday 25th August – Youth Development Programme Workshop and Sidney Cromie‘s Farm, Banbridge.

Saturday 8th September – Stockjudging competition at Victor and Stephen Wallace’s Baronagh Herd, Garvagh.

Saturday 3rd November – 14th annual Calf Show, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Tuesday 4th December – Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society show and sale, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Thursday 13th December – RUAS Winter Fair.

2019

Tuesday 12th February – Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society show and sale, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Tuesday 12th March – Annual General Meeting.

Tuesday 16th April – Native Breeds Show and Sale, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Anyone interested in joining the NI Aberdeen Angus Club should contact Alan Morrison on mobile: 07811 447812, or club secretary Cathy O’Hara on mobile 07968 868001.