Fane Valley staff make second trip to Malawi - the warm heart of Africa

Fane Valley is delighted to report back after a second visit to Malawi, that continued commitment and support will be pledged to the 84,000 people within this disadvantaged area of Mulanje in Malawi as they aim to raise over £100,000 to support a range of sustainable and lifesaving projects through their ‘H.E.L.P Malawi’ project.

HELP is an abbreviation for Health, Education, Livelihood, People. These are the four main areas in which Fane Valley will be aiming to make a sustainable and positive impact on during their partnership.

New classrooms at Khunguni School sponsored by Fane Valley

The second Fane Valley team included returning representative Sean McGreevy, Group Finance Officer, Hannah Chapman, Group Health & Safety Manager and John Best, Fane Valley Board Vice-Chairperson.

Commenting after his second visit to Malawi Sean McGreevy, Fane Valley, Group Finance Officer said: “We have been developing relationships within Malawi for over two years now and given the recent natural disaster and resulting widespread disease which is affecting so many African men, women and children in the areas we support, I felt it was important to return personally to make sure we were delivering help and support to those who needed it most.

“We have worked hard with all the local stakeholders to create a plan that will best support the needs of the people of Malawi in the most sustainable way. My second visit reassures me that the projects outlined will be hugely significant moving forward for many local farmers, families and children.”

John Best, Fane Valley, Vice-Chairperson remarked: “The scale of the poverty and exposure to hunger which we witnessed is enormous. I came away believing that we have a moral and social obligation to try to make a difference, no matter how small, and as a team we were humbled by the appreciation shown to us by the pupils at both schools and the local villages for which our current projects are in. The look of hope and expectation which we witnessed in the smiling faces of school children was very moving.”

A Fane Valley sponsored new toilet blocks at Samson School in Mulanje

John concluded: “Our two visits have given Fane Valley complete confidence in our partnership and the management of our projects, with 100% of all funds invested in H.E.L.P Malawi going directly to the agreed areas to be allocated. Visiting Malawi and connecting with people and farmers has fuelled my desire to help support, educate and upskill the local Malawian people to become self-sustainable.”

Hannah Chapman, Fane Valley, Health & Safety Manager reported: “We have committed support to ten schools in Mulanje, providing resources, education material, dictionaries, bibles, blackboards, clocks, sports equipment and laptops for teachers.

“We have identified two schools that will become Fane Valley priority projects. They are Samson Primary School and Khunguni Primary School.

“To date, Fane Valley have raised funds to build two new classrooms for Khunguni Primary School as well as several new toilet blocks at Samson Primary School, with separate sponsored garden projects for all ten.”

IRS anti-malaria spray.

As well as the school projects and anti-malaria spraying, Fane Valley has already committed £19,000 to the installation of a solar powered irrigation system within a model village, with all villagers committed to working together to achieve a common goal in agriculture. The very ethos of a farming cooperative.

Fane Valley have also helped fund and upskill 12 local community members/farmers as Para-vets. These locals have undertaken a seven month programme and have attained their pass certificate, becoming qualified vets for their area. All para-vets are presented with a new bicycle to assist them on their travels from farm to farm, house to house to help treat livestock. The Fane Valley team were in attendance for the award ceremony.”

If you would like to know more about the project or have an interest in helping Fane Valley support the people of Malawi please contact Niall McCool, Group Communications Manager. Tel: 028 9261 9620.

12 local farmers qualified as para-vets graduate from 7 month upskilling course

Ten school garden projects sponsored by Fane Valley

Sean McGreevy - Fane Valley Group Finance Officer presents the school with sports equipment

Khunguni School pupils welcome Fane Valley