Fane Valley Stores Dungannon gets make over

Since acquiring the business in August 2016, Fane Valley Stores has recently invested in the expansion of its Dungannon site, located at Edendork just outside Dungannon.

The new store offers an improved expansive area of retail shelf space, warehousing and yardage, with ample car parking space to meet the needs of all its customers.

Commenting on the new improved store Dessie Ferguson, General Manager at Fane Valley Stores said: “Our new store will stock a wide range of animal health products including pour-ons, injectables and oral drenches, agricultural hardware, tools, clothing, footwear, milking parlour equipment, dairy hygiene products and the entire Fane Valley Feeds range which includes dairy, beef, sheep, pig and poultry feeds. These will be available in both 25kg and tote bag options. To complement this, there will also be a wide range of equine and pet foods available.”

Dessie continued: “Our Dungannon store will stock the Yara and Goulding range of fertilisers plus granulated lime. Also available will be a wide selection of gates and fencing supplies, animal handling equipment, water troughs, feed troughs, silo covers, net wrap and silage wrap.

“The revamped store represents a significant step forward in meeting the needs of local farmers. We are committed to providing an all-embracing service which guarantees both an unrivalled product range and competitive prices.”

He explained: “We will also be offering a range of services and products, previously unavailable to farmers in the region such as a ‘while you wait’ tag printing service for cattle and sheep producers, using Allflex and Ritchey tags.”

Michael McCooey, Store Sales, Trevor Nesbitt, Store Manager, and Adam Lucas, Store Sales