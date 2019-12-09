Fane Valley Stores gear up for Christmas toy rush!

The festive season is just around the corner and Santa is on the lookout for that special toy that will make Christmas complete for the children.

Fane Valley are now stocking their stores with a vast selection of agricultural toys. With every store carrying a complete range of top brands including; Britain’s, Siku, Killbran, Bruder, Rolly, Schleich, Universal Hobbies, Tractor Ted, Brushwood Farm Sheds, Globe and Millwood Crafts you can pick up spectacular gifts across the sixteen Fane Valley Store locations or online at www.fanevalleystores.com.

“Every year we add to our substantial collection of toys by acquiring those much sought after latest toy models, and with such a broad range, it is easy to find a toy to suit a child of any age,” Says Eimear McGovern, Omagh Store Manager

“For children 4 years and over we keep extensive ranges of Britain’s toys, Brushwood toys and Farm Sheds, Globe Models and Millwood Craft Wooden replicas. Not to mention the best-selling Siku and Killbran toys available in all shapes and sizes. We are also stocking a large choice of Rolly ride-on and pedal tractors suitable for smaller and larger children, and not forgetting the ever popular Tractor Ted collection which includes books, DVD’s, clothing and accessories appropriate for all ages,” continues Eimear.

Eimear concluded: “For those adults who are still young at heart we stock a wide range of die cast collector’s models with a choice of limited edition pieces. If you are searching for that perfect present for a loved one also ensure you look at our Border Fine Arts Collection, which includes exceptional farming reproductions and other household gifts.”

Gift vouchers are now available at all store locations for that special person that likes to choose their own present. Toys available online at www.fanevalleystores.com