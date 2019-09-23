Fantastic evening for Team Mulligan

The final of the fourth of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2019 was held on 20 September and it was again very competitive.

With the Super League well underway the top six in each class also won valuable points, as at the end of 2019, in each class from 60cm through to 1.10cm, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to rider and horse combination with the most points.

The many spectators were treated to great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to be both careful and speedy to negotiate Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses.

Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also kindly sponsored the turnout prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

The 60cm and 70cm classes were won by the very competitive Rhianna Mulligan and Marble. Her sister, Julia, picked up a very close second place in the 70cm class.

The 80cm red ribbon went to local girl, Sarah Boyle riding her lovely coloured pony, Hey there Delilah.

Again Julia Mulligan and Ruby slotted into the runner-up position in this class but in the 90cm class Julia and Ruby proved to be a class act and picked up the first place rosette.

The Super League for 2019 is looking very interesting after four leagues.

With several new combinations in the mix and leader-board has again been given a good shake up.

As we go into the final League for 2019, in the 60cm it very close with Cara Garrity and Henry holding a very slender lead over Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac. Zara Hamilton and Bambi are a few points ahead of Cara and Scarlett in the 70cm class but this one will be decided on 29 November.

Molly Quinn and Rosie will breathe a sigh of relief as, due to a football injury, Molly was unable to complete this league but she still holds on to the lead in the 80cm class.

There is no outright leader in either the 90cm, 1m and 1.10 classes, so still all to play for.

The classes are all very competitive and all can change on the final night of league five on 29 November when the Super League Cups and Sashes will be awarded.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this league.

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the turnout prizes.

Results from 20 September:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Cara Somerville and Honeysuckle; Emily Bothwell and Killadeas Rosie; Tori Veitch and Penny; Katelyn McKernaghan and Smarties; Rhianna Donnelly and Cuddles; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Cara Somerville and Penny

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Katelyn McKernaghan and Smarties; Karla Crozier and Diamond; Sophie Johnston and Archie; Tori Lilley and Spot; Rhianna Mulligan and Marble; Lucy Currie and Cheerna; Shauna Murray and Softie; Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac

70cms (Double Clears)

Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Rhianna Mulligan and Marble; Julia Mulligan and Ruby; Karol Kelly and Twix

80cms (Double Clears)

Lionel Johnston and Jack; Julia Mulligan and Ruby; Amanda Magee and Rosie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie

90cms (Double Clears)

Julia Mulligan and Ruby; Jordana Mitchell and Rosie; Zara Keys and Joey; Cathal Donnelly and Porsche; Shauneen Gallagher and Liz

1m (Double Clears)

Hannah Thompson and Murph; Zara Keys and Fred; Jordana Mitchell and Rosie

1.10m (Double Clear)

Zara Keys and Fred

League results

40cm – 1st=

Cara Somerville and Honeysuckle; Emily Bothwell and Killadeas Rosie; Katelyn McKernaghan and Smarties; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie (turnout prize)

60cm

1st Rhianna Mulligan and Marble; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; 3rd Karla Crozier and Diamond; 4th Cara Garrity and Henry; 5th Tori Lilley and Spot; 6th Shauna Murray and Softie; Turnout Prize – Katelyn McKernaghan and Smarties

70cm

1st Rhianna Mulligan and Marble; 2nd Julia Mulligan and Ruby; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; 4th Cara Garrity and Henry; 5th Shauna Murray and Softie

80cm

1st Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; 2nd Julia Mulligan and Ruby (Turnout prize); 3rd Amanda Magee and Rosie; 4th Lionel Johnston and Jack

90cm

1st Julia Mulligan and Ruby; 2nd Shauneen Gallagher and Liz (Turnout prize); 3rd Jessica Honeyman and Cooper; 4th Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah

1m

No eligible competitors

1.10

No eligible competitors

The final league for 2019 is then scheduled to start on Friday 1st November.

For further details please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville on 028 82840591.