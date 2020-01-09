Fantastic final at Ecclesville

The fifth and final of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2019 was held on 6 December and it was a great night of jumping, as not only the League prizes were up for grabs, but beautiful perpetual trophies and sashes were also being awarded!

The spectators were treated to great jump-offs, as the competitors had to be both careful and speedy to negotiate Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses.

1.10 - Ecclesville Cup, 1st Clara Daly; 2nd Naomi Connell

Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also kindly sponsored the turnout prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

In the final league for 2019, Scarlett Knox riding Annie Mac was on fine form winning the 60cm class. The 70cm red ribbon went to Zoe Keys and her lovely pony, Cartron Lad.

Molly Quinn and Rosie took first place in a very competitive 80cm class and then cruised to victory in the 90cm class.

The final class of the evening went to Naomi Connell and Alaska.

80cm - Boyd Cup, 1st Molly Quinn; 2nd Amanda Magee

With some the new combinations picking up valuable Super League points it left the final tally on the league table very interesting.

The first of the riders to step on to the podium was local girl Scarlett Knox, winner of the RD Equestrian 60cm class.

Another local girl, Cara Garrity, stepped up to the podium as the winner of the 70cm perpetual trophy. Molly Quinn then took centre stage as she was the winner of both the 80cm Boyd Cup and the 90cm AJS Promotions Cup for 2019. The Farm Feeds 1m Cup and the 1.10 Ecclesville Cup were awarded to a delighted Clara Daly.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league and the 2019 Super League. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judge’s box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the Turnout prizes.

Results from 6 December:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Alana Roulston and Lulu; Annie Kelly and Billy; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; Alana Fleming and Ria; Ellie Magee and Connie; Molly Keys and Ria; Anna-Rose Garrity and Snowy; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie (Turnout prize); Sophie Johnston and Archie; Alana Murray and Softie

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Alana Fleming and Ria; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst (Turnout Prize); Ruby Millar and Gracie

70cms (Double Clears)

Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Zoe Keys and Cartron Lad; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Ruby Millar and Gracie

80cms (Double Clears)

Kate Millar and Gracie; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Amanda Magee and Rosie; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie

90cms (Double Clears)

Molly Quinn and Rosie; Clara Daly and Rudy; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie

1m (Double Clear)

Naomi Connell and Alaska

1.10 (Double Clear)

Naomi Connell and Alaska

League results:

40cm

1st= Annie Kelly and Billy; Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; Alana Fleming and Ria; Ellie Magee and Connie; Molly Keys and Ria; Anna-Rose Garrity and Snowy; Sophie Johnston and Archie; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Alana Murray and Softie

60cm

1st Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; 2nd Alana Fleming and Ria; 3rd Ellie Armstrong and Starburst; 4th Cara Garrity and Henry; 5th Shauna Murray and Ritz; Sophie Johnston and Archie; 7th Annie Kelly and Billy

70cm

1st Zoe Keys and Cartron Lad; 2nd Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; 3rd Cara Garrity and Henry; 4th Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; 5th Shauna Murray and Ritz; 6th Amanda Magee and Connie

80cm

1st Molly Quinn and Rosie; 2nd Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; 3rd Shauna Murray and Ritz; 4th Amanda Magee and Rosie; 5th Zoe Keys and Cartron Lad

90cm

1st Molly Quinn and Rosie

1m

No result

1.10

Naomi Connell and Alaska

Super league 2019 results

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup

1st Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac 2nd Cara Garrity and Henry

70cm – Sea Rose Cup

1st Cara Garrity and Henry; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac

80cm – Boyd Cup

1st Molly Quinn and Rosie; 2nd Amanda Magee and Rosie

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup

1st Molly Quinn and Rosie

1m – Farmfeeds Cup

1st Clara Daly and Lucky

1.10 – Ecclesville Cup

1st Clara Daly and Lucky; 2nd Naomi Connell and Alaska