Fantastic trade for sheep at Armoy

A small show of 355 head of sheep at Armoy met with a fantastic trade for all types of sheep.

Spring Lambs sold to £109.00 for 23kgs, Fat Ewes were in demand, selling to a top price of £105.00, Hoggets sold to £107.00 in a strong demand, Breeding sheep were in strong demand selling to £218.00 paid for three Hoggets with six lambs.

SPRING LAMBS: Wilson Carson, Clough, 23kgs £109.00. B & A Dowey, 22kgs £106.50. J Newell, Ballymoney, 21 ½kgs £100.00. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 24kgs £104.50. Declan McKillop, Loughguile, 19kgs £93.50.

HOGGETS: Wilson Carson, Clough, 30kgs £107.00. M Gillan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £102.00. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £103.50. D O’Neill, Ballycastle, 25kgs £104.00. R Duncan, Ballycastle, 27kgs £100.00. W Carson, Clough, 25kgs £104.50. J McGarrigle, Limavady, 26kgs £100.00. Colin Newell, Ballymoney, 24kgs £95.00.

FAT EWES: A B Wilson, Armoy, Tex, £105.00. E McCarry, Loughguile, Tex, £93.00. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Tex, £96.00. PJ McKillop, Loughguile, Suff, £96.00. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, c/b’s £83.00. M Gillan, Ballyvoy, Tex, £87.00. J McCaughan, Ballymoney, Tex, £87.00. Ronnie Duncan, Ballyvoy, Tex, £88.00. N McAuley, Ballycastle, Tex, £84.00. E Duncan, Ballycastle, c/b’s £87.00. J McGarrigle, Limavady, Suff, £89.00.

BREEDING SHEEP: Wilson Carson, Clough, 3 Hogg, 6 Lambs, £218.00. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 1 Ewe, 2 Lambs, £202.00. M Kearney, Ballymoney, Springing Ewe, £109.00. P J McKillop, Loughguile, 1 Ewe, 2 Lambs, £130.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son