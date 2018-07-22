Fantastic turnout for this year’s Limavady Show

The many visitors to Limavady this year were truly spoilt for choice when it came to the sheep classes.

“We had a total of 750 sheep entered plus a number of late registrations on the day,” said sheep steward Ian Mark.

William Adams, from Ballymena, with the Bluefaced Leicester

The sheep inter breed championship was won by Roger Strawbridge, from Coleraine, with his eye-catching Texel ewe.

The reserve went to Allister McNeill, from Toomebridge, with a North Country Cheviot breeding female.

Judge Drew McMillan, from Ayrshire, described his champion as an excellent example of the Texel breed. He added: “There was a tremendous turnout of sheep here today at Limavady. From what I can see the sheep industry in Northern Ireland can look forward to an exciting future.”

Ian Mark confirmed that the continuing good weather had helped attract a large crowd to Limavady this year.

Chatting at this year's Limavady Show l to r: Scott and Otis Irwin, from Limavady; Fergus Harbinson, Limavady

“But we need rain. And it needs to come in the very near future. Otherwise, the additional costs, impacting on agriculture later in this year will be immense.”

North Antrim dairy farmer Iain McLean is feeding his cows a full winter ration, such is the challenge he is now confronting because of the continuing drought.

“It’s the only way that I can ensure that the animals get the nutrition they need,” he said.

“Grass stopped growing four weeks ago. The grazing paddocks on the farm are now used as resting areas for the cows.”

Enjoying their day at Limavady Show 2018 l to r: Ellie McLean, Bushmills; Clire Fulton, Dungiven; Hazel Fulton, Dungiven

He continued:

“This is a very expensive way to produce milk in the month of July. But I have no alternative.

“We need rain now – and lots of it. Otherwise farmers across Northern Ireland will be facing into next winter with critical shortages of grass silages and other forages.”

The McLean family had a tremendous day in the competition rings at this year’s Co Londonderry Agricultural Show.

Anthony McGuinness, from Eglinton, with the Beef Inter-Breed Champion at Limavady Show 2018

They won the dairy inter-breed championship with an eye catching Ayrshire fifth calver – Garthland Redwing. Bought in Scotland, this is only her first season on the show circuit here in Northern Ireland. She calved during April past and is currently giving 50L of milk per day.

For good measure the McLeans also brought home the Holstein championship from Limavady.

The beef inter breed championship was won by the McGuinness family from Eglinton with their 9-yo British Blue cow Delliah. The animal has an impressive show record, going back over many years. She won the Blue championship at Tullamore back in 2012.

Limavady Show Results

DAIRY SECTION

Inter-breed Champion: McLean family

Iain McLean, frm Bushmills, with the Dairy Inter-Breed Champion at Limavady Show

Reserve: McLean family

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Cow – 2 lactations plus- 1st: McLean family; 2nd: Lyons family

Milking heifer class - 1st: Lyons family

Any other dairy breed classes

Champion: McLean Family

Cow – 2 or more lactations - 1st: McLean family

Senior heifer class - 1st: McNeely family

Junior heifer class - 1st: McLean family; 2nd: McNeely family

BEEF SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: McGuinness family

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: A Parke

Reserve: A Parke

Junior bull class - 1st: A Parke; 2nd: C McAleese

Cow class - 1st: C McAleese

Heifer class- 1st: A Parke

Calf class - 1st: A Parke

Any other Native Breed class

Champion: T & K Madden

Reserve: M Millen

Senior bull class - 1st: T & K Madden

Junior bull class - 1st: M Millen

Heifer class - 1st: C McCrea; 2nd: T Armour

Limousin classes

Champion: R Savage

Reserve: R & K Diamond

Senior bull class - 1st: Crawford Brothers

Junior bull class - 1st: R Savage; 2nd: M & K Diamond

Cow class - 1st: Broadhooks Cattle Co

Heifer class - 1st R Savage; 2nd: Broadhooks Cattle Co

Any other Continental breed classes

Champion: McGuinness family

Reserve: CMcCrea

Junior bull class - 1st: McGuinness family

Cow class - 1st: McGuinness family

Heifer class - 1st: C McCrea; 2nd: CMcCrea

Commercial cattle classes

Champion: R Miller

Reserve: C McCrea

Store heifer class: - 1st: R Miller; 2nd: C McCrea

Beef heifer class - 1st: D Wiley

Store bullock class - 1st: C McCrea; 2nd: D Stevenson

Calf class - 1st; R Miller

SHEEP SECTION

Inter-breed champion: R Strawbridge

Reserve: A McNeill

Border Leicester classes:

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: W Semple

Ram class - 1st: H Dickey; 2nd: H Dickey

Ewe class - 1st H Dickey

Gimmer class - 1st: W Semple; 2nd: H Dickey

Ram lamb class - 1st: H Dickey

Ewe lamb class - 1st: H Dickey; 2nd H Knox

Pairs class - 1st: H Knox; 2nd: H Dickey

Group of three class - 1st: H Dickey

Texel classes

Champion: R Strawbridge

Reserve: S Hamill

Ram class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: R Waugh Jnr

Ewe class - 1st: R Strawbridge; 2nd: C & M MUllan

Gimmer class - 1st: R Strawbridge

Ram lamb class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: C & M Mullan

Pairs class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: J Adams

Group of three class - 1st: R Strawbridge; 2nd: C & M Mullan

Suffolk classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Ewe class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R AS Barkley

Gimmer class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R A S Barkley

Ram lamb class - 1st: R A S Barkley; 2nd: A Porter

Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Moses; 2nd: P Donnelly

Pairs’ class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R A S Barkley

Group of three class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: R A S Barkley

Jacob classes

Champion: Colhoun family

Reserve; Colhoun family

Aged ram class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: Colhoun family

Shearling ram class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: Colhoun family

Gimmer class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: G Freeburn

Ram lamb class - 1st: G Freeburn; 2nd: G Freeburn

Ewe lamb class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: A Hamilton

Pairs’ class - 1st: A Hamilton; 2nd: Colhoun family

Group of three class - 1st: Colhoun family; 2nd: G Freeburn

Beltex classes

Champion: Elizabeth McAllister

Reserve: J Harbinson

Aged ram class - 1st: H O’Neill; 2nd: P Brolly

Shearling ram class - 1st: P Brolly; 2nd: J Harbinson

Ewe class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: K Preston

Gimmer class - 1st: Elizabeth McAllister; 2nd: Elizabeth McAllister

Ram lamb class - 1st: K Preston; 2nd: J Harbinson

Ewe lamb class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: Elizabeth McAllister

Pairs class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: Elizabeth McAllister

Group of three class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: H O’Neill

Perth Blackface classes

Champion: S Adams

Reserve: M & R Smyth

Ram class - 1st: J & S Carson; 2nd: Mayfair Blackfaces

Shearling ram class - 1st:J & S Carson; 2nd: M & R Smyth

Aged ewe class - 1st: S Adams; 2nd: Mayfair Blackfaces

Shearling ewe class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: J Adams

Gimmer class - 1st: G & I Watson; 2nd: S Adams

Ram lamb class - 1st G & I Watson; 2nd: J Adams

Pair of ram lambs - 1st: J Hunter; 2nd: M & R Smyth

Ewe lamb class - 1st: M & R Smyth; 2nd: S Adams

Pair of ewe lambs - 1st: M & R Smyth; 2nd: S Adams

Group of three class - 1st: M & R Smyth; 2nd Mayfair Blackfaces

Lanark Blackface classes

Champion: D Lennox

Reserve: C Philips

Aged ram class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: J Adams and Sons

Shearling ram class - 1st: J Loughery; 2nd: C Philips

Aged ewe class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: Crawford family

Shearling ewe class - 1st: D Lennox; 2nd: McLenaghan family

Gimmer class - 1st: Charlie Philips; 2nd: J Adams & Sons

Ram lamb class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: C Philips

Pair of ram lambs - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: J R Kerr

Ewe lamb class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: A McFarlane

Pair of ewe lambs - 1st: A McFarlane; 2nd: J R Kerr

Group of three class - 1st: G Crawford; 2nd: D Lennox

Greyface classes

Champion: A & B Douglas

Reserve: E Knox

Ewe class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: P Donnelly

Gimmer dry – class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: J Adams

Lamb class - 1st: E Knox; 2nd: A & B Douglas

Pairs class - 1st: A & B Douglas; 2nd: A & B Douglas

Group of three class - 1st: E Knox; 2nd: A & B Douglas

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Ram class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & P McNeill

Ewe class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & P McNeill

Gimmer class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: A & P McNeill

Ewe lamb class - 1st: D Robinson Jnr; 2nd: A & P McNeill

Ram lamb class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: D Robinson Jnr

Pairs class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: D Robinson Jnr

Group of three class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: M Devine

Blue Faced Leicester classes

Champion: J Adams & Sons

Reserve: G & J Loughery

Ram class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: J Adams & Sons

Shearling ram class - 1st: M Wright; 2nd: E Loughran

Ewe class - 1st: A Christie; 2nd: G & J Loughery

Gimmer class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: J Adams & Sons

Ram lamb class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: G & J Loughery

Ewe lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: D McKillop

Pairs class - 1st: J Adams & Sons; 2nd: G & J Loughery

Group of three class - 1st: A Christie; 2nd: G & J Loughery

Rouge classes

Champion: J Harbinson

Reserve: J Knox

Ram class - 1st: G Knox; 2nd: J Harbinson

Ewe class - 1st: J Harbinson

Gimmer class - 1st: I A Montgomery; 2nd: I A Montgomery

Ram lamb class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: C & E O’Neill

Ewe lamb class - 1st: J McFeely; 2nd: J McFeely

Pairs’ class - 1st: J McFeely; 2nd: G Knox

Group of three class - 1st: J Harbinson; 2nd: C & E O’Neill

Mule classes

Champion: G & J Loughery

Reserve: G & J Loughery

Ewe class - 1st: J Adams; 2nd: M Wright

Gimmer class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: P Donnelly

Lamb class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: G & J Loughery

Pairs’ class - 1st: G & J Loughery; 2nd: J Loughery

Group of three class - 1st: M Wright

Suffolk Cheviot cross classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Reserve: L Hamilton

Ewe class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: P Donnelly

Gimmer class - 1st: P Donnelly; 2nd: P Donnelly

Lamb class - 1st: J R Kerr; 2nd: D Robinson Jnr

Other Continental breed classes

Champion: A & J Carson

Reserve: M Young

Ram class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne

Ewe class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne

Gimmer class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: A & J Carson

Ram lamb class - 1st: M Young; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne

Ewe lamb class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: J & H Hawthorne

Pairs’ class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: A & J Carson

Group of three class - 1st: A & J Carson; 2nd: L Hamilton

Any other breed – Native classes

Champion: L Hamilton

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Ram class - 1st: J Colhoun; 2nd: T J Magee

Ewe class - 1st: L Hamilton; 2nd: H Huston

Gimmer class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Harbinson

Ram lamb class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Colhoun

Ewe lamb class -1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Colhoun

Pairs’ class - 1st: A & P McNeill

Group of three class - 1st: A & P McNeill; 2nd: J Colhoun

Charollais classes

Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: W McAllister

Ewe class - 1st: W McAllister

Ram lamb class - 1st: C & M Mullan; 2nd: E & J Gould

Ewe lamb class - 1st: W McAllister; 2nd: W McAllister

Pairs’ class - 1st: W McAllister

Group of three class - 1st: W McAllister

Butcher’s lamb classes

Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: L Hamilton

Single lamb class - 1st: W McAllister; 2nd: L Hamilton

Pair of lambs class - 1st: W McAllister; 2nd: L Hamilton