Farm Family first aid training open for applications

Information from the Farm Safety Partnership has highlighted that as many as 100 accidents per month happen on Northern Ireland farms which require some form of medical attention.

CAFRE in conjunction with NFU Mutual are launching first aid training tailored for farming families and employees that will cover a wide range of first aid emergencies encountered on farms. Farm Family First Aid Awareness is a new training programme under the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) scheme currently managed by CAFRE and is a key element of the Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020.

Be prepared for a medical emergency on farm

Siobhán Sheppard FFKS scheme manager said: “Coming upon an accident is a traumatic experience for anyone, but even more so at a farm accident as normally the first person on the scene is likely to be a family member, employee or neighbour. It is therefore important that in the case of an emergency on farm, all family members and employees know what to do.”

The three hour first aid course has been specifically tailored to the farming sector and covers a wide range of first aid emergencies encountered on farms. This course will allow participants to make decisions and deal with emergency situations confidently, promptly and safely. People attending a workshop with also receive a complimentary first aid box. Training will also focus on its contents and their use to treat minor injuries. Workshops will also provide an awareness of tools/technologies available to aid lone farm workers in emergency situations.

The training aims to address the fact that in most cases, the first person on scene of farm accident has limited or no knowledge of rescue procedures and medical training. Knowing what to do when an accident happens is even more critical given that many of our farms are in remote locations far from hospitals meaning that emergency services can take longer to arrive at the scene. It is thus vital that farmers, family members and employees have the knowledge and equipment to deal with any potential injuries.

Injuries can ruin lives and farm businesses. The greatest threat to any farm business is an accident that leaves a family member unable to work or worst. Attending a Farm Family First Aid Awareness course will provide critical skills that could save a life and help reduce the number of serious accidents on NI farms.

The training will be delivered in local venues across NI. Workshops are free and available to those linked to a farm business including farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Training commenced in March 2018 and continues until March 2019.

Twelve community groups have already hosted a training course in their area. CAFRE are also encouraging rural community groups from across NI to get involved in hosting a Farm Family First Aid Awareness training event in their local area.

David Cairns, Sales Manager NFU Mutual said: “We are delighted to be involved in the delivery of this new initiative and would encourage farm family members across Northern Ireland to avail of this opportunity that has the potential to save lives and reduce the impact of a farm accident.”

The following training courses have now been set up for individuals to enrol on.

16th April 18, 7.00pm, Ballymoney Resource Centre, Ballymoney, BT53 7LH

19th April 18, 7.00pm, Artigarvan Community Hall, Strabane, BT82 0HN

23rd April 18, 7.00pm, CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim, BT41 4PS

26th April 18, 7.00pm, Diamond Centre, Claudy, BT47 4EA

30th April 18, 7.00pm, Fermanagh House, Enniskillen, BT74 7HR

2nd May 18, 7.00pm, Markethill District Enterprises, Old Courthouse, Markethill, Co Armagh, BT60 1PH

Please note there is a requirement to book a place on this course as there are a maximum number of 20 per course.

For further information, contact Global Horizon Skills the training provider on 028 8225 6772 or email info@ghskills.com.