Farm Family Key Skills – you can help provide lifesaving skills

As part of the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) scheme, over 500 farm family members and farm employees have attended First Aid Awareness training since March 2018.

Up to 100 accidents which need medical attention occur each month on Northern Ireland farms.

This training is free and covers lifesaving skills which can help all family members and employees deal with an accident on farm. The course covers:

- Dealing with a medical emergency on farm;

- Basic First Aid procedures for common farm based injuries;

- How to use the contents of a First Aid kit; and

- Technologies to aid lone farm workers in an emergency.

During 2018 and 2019 organisers aim to train another 1,000 farm family members and employees throughout Northern Ireland in First Aid - but they need your help.

The map shows the location of the first aid workshops that have already taken place. Have they been to your area?

Why not organise a workshop in your area or alternatively attend one of the courses already set up at the locations shown below? There is no cost to hosting the training in your area and it is free to attend a pre-arranged course. Every trainee will receive a complimentary First Aid Kit and a maximum of 20 people can attend each course. The workshops are very popular – so remember to book your place and don’t miss out.

Monday 15 October, 7.00pm - Fermanagh House, Enniskillen, BT74 7HR

Tuesday 16 October, 7.00pm - Swatragh Mart, Swatragh, BT46 5QE

Monday 22 October, 7.00pm - Markethill Mart, Cladymilltown Road, BT60 1RS

Thursday 8 November, 7.00pm - Dungannon Mart, Dungannon, BT70 1NJ

Monday 19 November, 7.00pm - Newtownards YFC, Victoria Avenue, Newtownards, BT22 2AZ

Tuesday 20 November, 2.00pm - Ballymena Mart, Ballymena, BT42 4QJ

Workshops are advertised on CAFRE’s webpage www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/farm-family-key-skills/. You could also email an expression of interest in attending or hosting a workshop in your area.

This training is provided as part of the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) scheme under the Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS) part of the Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020 which receives co-financing from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

Since 2016 over 3,500 farm family members and employees have attended FFKS training across Northern Ireland on Farm Health and Safety, First Aid, Farm Business Taxation and Succession Planning, Pig Health, Biosecurity and Interpretation of Soil Analysis. For more information on any FFKS Training above or to arrange a course in your area contact: CAFRE kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk on 028 9442 6790.