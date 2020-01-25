Farm safety night hosted by Bleary Young Farmers’ Club

On Friday, January 17, Bleary Young Farmers’ Club were delighted to welcome William Sayers along to the club to present an interesting and enlightening talk on farm safety and his experience.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed William’s excellent talk on how they can be safe whilst on the farm and how important this is.

Bleary Young Farmers’ Club wish to extend their appreciation to William for coming along and providing this great learning opportunity for members and we hope all information was taken on board.

Following the talk, members spent some time designing some brilliant posters on farm safety using the information provided by William, to highlight the importance of safety at work.

Bleary Young Farmers’ Club will have a stand at Mullahead Ploughing match at the end of February – make sure to come along and visit them.

All support is greatly appreciated for this event.

Stay up to date with Bleary YFC on the club’s social media platforms, Facebook or Instagram @blearyyoungfarmers.