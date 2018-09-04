Farm tragedy victim was ‘greatly valued’ and ‘esteemed’ church elder

A father-of-four killed in a weekend farm accident in Co Tyrone has been praised a “greatly valued” member of the community and a “highly esteemed elder” of his local Presbyterian Church.

Caldwell Moore, who was aged in his 60s, died following an incident at his farm in the Ardstraw area on Sunday morning.

The circumstances are not yet known but police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Moore was member of the kirk session at Ardstraw Presbyterian Church.

Councillor Thomas Kerrigan had known Mr Moore for many years and said he would be badly missed in the tight-knit community.

“He was very well respected and greatly valued in the area and did a lot of work for the community,” Cllr Kerrigan said.

“This has been a tough time with so many bad accidents around the Omagh area just lately.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the Moore family circle,” Cllr Kerrigan added.

A PSNI spokesman said police were called to a farm in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw, between Newtownstewart and Sion Mills on Sunday morning after the “sudden death of a man, aged in his 60s”.

The spokesman added: “A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

The NI Health and Safety Executive is carrying out an investigation.

In a death notice in today’s News Letter, the kirk session, committee and congregation of Ardstraw Presbyterian said they “deeply regret the sudden passing of their highly esteemed elder and congregational secretary Caldwell.”

Mr Moore’s funeral will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Ardstraw Presbyterian, with interment at Ardstraw New Cemetery afterwards.