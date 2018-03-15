Farmer convicted at Londonderry magistrates

A Londonderry farmer has been convicted of failing to comply with animal traceability regulations.

Alan Thomas Dougherty, Woodburn Park, Derry, was convicted at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) of one charge of failing to notify the movement of five cattle off his holding and one failing to comply with an animal by-product requirement in that he failed to collect, identify and transport animal by-products from three animals without undue delay. He pleaded guilty and received a conditional discharge for two years.

This case arose from a cattle identification inspection on Mr Dougherty’s herd by officers from Veterinary Service Animal Health Group, Welfare and Enforcement Branch.