Farmer convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to cow

Armagh Magistrates Court today (Friday) Maurice Foster (48), of Farnaloy Road, Madden, Armagh was convicted of three charges of causing unnecessary suffering, one charge of failure to comply with an improvement notice, one charge of failure to dispose of animal by-products, one charge of failure to produce medicine records, and one charge of obstructing an inspector.

Foster pleaded guilty and was fined £850 plus £15 offender levy.

The case arose as a result of discrepancies found during an inspection of Foster’s herd. A number of cattle on the premises were found to be in very poor body condition, a follow-up investigation was carried out by officers from DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.