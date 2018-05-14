Farmer dies in quad accident

The farmer who died in a quad bike accident in the Ringsend area of Coleraine has been named locally.

He was Hugh Henry from Ballerin in Co Londonderry.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said: “The entire community is reeling with shock following the untimely death of Hugh Henry in a farm accident involving a quad.

“Hugh was a very experienced farmer committed to agriculture all his life.”

According to Funeral Times Mr Henry died suddenly on Saturday.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to his wife and family who will need the support of everyone as they come to terms with the outcome of another farm accident.”

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey also expressed his sympathy to the Henry family.

“I have known Hugh well as a real gentleman,” he said.

“He will be very badly missed by his family. He was well known in farming circles and well respected.”

The Funeral Times insertion reads: “Hugh R.I.P. beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Hugh and Maria.

“Son of Philomena and the late Hugh and brother of Bernadette, Joseph, Collette and Geraldine. On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Funeral arrangements later.”