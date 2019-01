Arthur John Nugent (45) of Annvale Road, Keady, Armagh has been convicted of one charge of failure to notify the movement of 48 cattle off his holding.

At Armagh Court today (Friday) Mr Nugent pleaded guilty and was fined £750 plus £15 offender levy.

The case arose from a cattle identification inspection of Arthur John Nugent’s herd by officers from DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.