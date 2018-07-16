Farmer receives suspended sentence at Newry Magistrates’ Court

A County Armagh farmer was today (Monday) sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, on animal welfare charges.

John Thomas Sean Murphy (60), of Carnally Road, Silverbridge, Newry, was convicted at Newry Magistrates’ Court of one charge of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal were met, one charge of failing to prevent unnecessary suffering to bovine animals and one charge of failing to hold a carcase that had not been slaughtered for human consumption, pending consignment or disposal in such a manner as to ensure no animal or bird would have access to it.

Murphy was fined £2,500, in addition to a three month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

He was also disqualified from owning, keeping, participating in keeping animals and being party to an arrangement under which that person is entitled to control or influence the way in which animals are kept, from dealing in animals, transporting and arranging for the transport of animals for two years

This case arose following a complaint from a member of the public.