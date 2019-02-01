Farmer’s wife to buy tractor after €57,000 win on show

A Westmeath mum has promised to purchase a new tractor for her family farm after winning a cool €57,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTÉ One last Saturday (26th January 2019).

The lucky Westmeath woman was the biggest winner on the night and her €57,000 prize included €27,000 she won spinning the iconic Winning Streak wheel with gameshow hosts, Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Patty McHugh Dolan from Streamstown is married to Declan, a cattle farmer, and said that a new Massey Ferguson will be top priority with her winnings from the weekend.

Patty got a call from her brother-in-law to say her name had been selected to appear on the show. Her phone didn’t stop ringing for the rest of the night, and most of Sunday too, with friends and family wishing her luck.

Married to Declan for 28 years, the couple have five children: Jamie, Jason, John, Caitlin and Lisa. All cheered Patty on from the audience on the show apart from John, who is currently living in Sydney, Australia.

In her spare time, Patty enjoys social dancing with a group in Cumberstown in Westmeath. With social dancing the emphasis is on participation and the social element rather than performance and involves a wide range of dances.

The National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, features some perennial favourite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

A brand new-look Winning Streak scratch card is available in the 5,900 National Lottery retailers all over the country, where as well as the chance to appear on the Winning Streak TV game show if you get three stars, players will also be in with a chance to win some great cash prizes up to €5,000. The odds for those who purchase a Winning Streak to win is 1 in 1.76 to win a cash or three star prize.

Players can also send their scratch card stubs into the National Lottery where each week, on the show, one lucky player is drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000. The winner of this week’s cruise is Yvonne Luddy from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

