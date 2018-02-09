Farmer sentenced for cattle identification charges

An Omagh farmer was convicted at the local Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) for cattle identification and movement charges.

The charges against Darren McLaren, of Drumnakilly Road, Carrickmore, were as follows - one charge of using an ear tag to identify an animal that had already been used to identify another animal, one charge of providing information which was false and one charge of failing to notify the movement of bovine animals off his holding.

McLaren pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for two years. He was also fined £450 plus £15 offenders levy.

This case arose from a number of discrepancies found at a Cattle Identification Inspection carried out by DAERA’s Veterinary Service Welfare and Enforcement Branch.