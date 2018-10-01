Farmers advised to fit tracking devices

The Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) is encouraging quad and trailer owners to fit electronic tracking devices.

For a limited time, the RCP is subsidising the cost of having a tracking device supplied and fitted to smaller items of agricultural equipment, representing a saving of around £150 over typical costs.

The initiative aims to proactively deter theft and assist police with recovery of stolen items.

Rural crime severely impacts farming businesses and makes rural communities feel vulnerable. The theft of tools, ATV and quads remain the most common items stolen and machinery, with 4x4’s, livestock and trailers also being sought.

The RCP is a strategic partnership between the Department of Justice, Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, Police Service of Northern Ireland, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster and Federation of Small Businesses.