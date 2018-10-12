Farmers – always think safe when mixing slurry

With the closed period for slurry spreading due to commence at midnight on the 15th October the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is urging farmers to take extra care when mixing slurry.

Mixing slurry can be a particularly dangerous job as the gas is released very quickly, and in large quantities, as soon as the mixing starts.

The first 30 minutes are the most dangerous, so it is important for farmers to leave the shed as soon as the mixing starts - and to stay out for at least 30 minutes.

Farmers should always follow the slurry mixing code to help them stay out of trouble.

The slurry mixing code:

- keep children away from the area at all times when working with slurry

- if possible, mix on a windy day

- open all doors

- take all animals out of the building before starting to mix slurry

- use outside mixing points first

- if slats are removed, cover exposed areas of the tank beside the pump/mixer to stop anything falling in

- start the pump/mixer – then get out and stay out of the building for as long as possible - at least 30 minutes

- any time you have to go into the building try to make sure that another adult knows what you are doing and can get help if necessary

- if you have to re-enter to move the pump or change the direction of the pump, leave the building as soon as this is done – do not go back in for as long as possible – at least another 30 minutes

Never

- rely on filter type facemasks

- use gas monitors as a substitute for working safely

- have naked flames near slurry, as slurry gas mixture is flammable

- stand close to the exhaust of a vacuum tanker when it is being filled

For more information about working safely with slurry or general farming health and safety issues please contact the HSENI helpline on: 0800 0320 121 or visit: www.hseni.gov.uk/farmsafety” www.hseni.gov.uk/farmsafety