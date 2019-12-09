Farmers choir brings Christmas cheer

The West and Mid Antrim UFU Farmers’ Choir was formed early last year and has gone from strength to strength.

Now consisting of 40 members, it has proved to be a great success.

Both ladies and gents come together for a night of singing, fun and fellowship. Last year they had a wonderful Christmas Celebration with a large attendance of family and friends in the audience.

So this year they are having another Christmas Celebration on Tuesday 10th December at 8.00pm in the Ross Park Hotel, Kells.

Members want to invite you to this evening of song in celebration of Christmas! The Choir will be singing many songs and carols and are going to be joined by Ballymoney singer and pianist, John Porter.

Also takes part is a group of young men from the Ballymena area called ‘Crosshair Kid’ for the ‘young at heart’.

Finally, their friend, retired farmer, George Barkley will finish off the evening with an epilogue.

There will be a £5 entrance fee and a supper of tea and mince pies.

In the spirit of Christmas, there will be a charity collection for CLIC Sargent.

Please put the date in your diary and plan to attend this entertaining evening of music and song.

The Farmers’ choir is also financially supported by the Public Health Agency and managed by the Northern Area Community Network.