Farmers gather for Dale Farm AGM

Farmers from Dale Farm cooperative attended the annual Dale Farm AGM in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown, on Wednesday, 31st October 2018.

Representatives from Dale Farm’s leadership team and Board provided insights into the cooperative’s achievements, highlighting successes in the areas of profitable growth, sustainability and innovation.

Dale Farm’s voluntary fixed milk price contract was also discussed in detail. This is the second scheme of its kind Dale Farm has offered to farmers, following a successful uptake of its first fixed price contract in January 2018.