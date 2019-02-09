Farmers hoping to hit it lucky

Two farmers from Mayo and Roscommon – both who had hip replacement operations only weeks ago – are amongst the five contestants who will appear on the National Lottery TV game show on RTÉ One tonight (Saturday, February 9th).

The remarkable coincidence doesn’t end there as Chris Tansey from Swinford in Co Mayo and Tommy Durr from Ballinagard in Co. Roscommon both received their lucky Winning Streak scratch cards as gifts when they were discharged from hospital after their hip surgeries!

Chris Tansey revealed he was watching Winning Streak when his name was pulled out of the drum by presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

He says he’s been drowning in phone calls, good luck cards, letters, messages and good wishes from people on the street ever since and really he’s been on cloud nine ever since.

Chris has been married to Irene for 43 years and they have four adult children - Damien, Adrian, Nicola and Corrina - all of whom will be there on Saturday to cheer him on to Winning Streak success. He is a proud granddad to 12 grandchildren too, many of whom will also support him from the audience.

Chris had his hip-replacement operation only seven weeks ago and is still in recovery but is feeling very well. His daughter Corrina actually bought him three Winning Streak scratch cards when he was released from hospital, one of which got him on the show.

Two of his sons have been helping him out on the farm while he is recovering. Chris loves all types of sport including soccer, rugby, GAA, boxing and racing and admits if a sport is on TV he will watch it! He is a big Mayo GAA fan and remains hopeful of Sam Maguire coming home to Mayo, even if he has been heartbroken so many times in recent years!

Meanwhile Roscommon man, Tommy Durr is a big fan of the show despite never having bought a scratch card in his life. He was gifted a Winning Streak scratch card from a family friend after his release from hospital last month.

He had returned home from Mass and made a cup of tea when he tuned into Winning Streak to hear his name called out to appear on the show! Tommy is dad to five children (Padraig, Hughie, PJ, Rosemary and Suzanne) and is granddad to a total of 15 grandchildren.

All his children and 11 of his grandkids will be in RTE to cheer him on come Saturday. He is delighted with the support he has received from his family, neighbours and friends.

Despite being laid up for a while, Tommy says he is looking forward to getting back to work and is already feeling great post operation. Tommy enjoyed his recovery time in Fearna Manor nursing home in Roscommon and is so thankful to the staff there who helped him out.

With his winnings Tommy will look after the family and wants to take a pilgrimage to Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina later in the year with a group from his parish.