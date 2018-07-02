Farmers making the most of good weather, but face challenges

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says farmers are making the most of the good weather, especially after the wet weather experienced over the last couple of years. However, it is posing some challenges.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: “After countless months of rain, no farmer is complaining about the recent spell of good weather. One thing farmers know, it’s that you can’t control the weather. Regardless if it is hot and dry or cold and wet, farmers are resilient and resourceful and will find a way to work through it.”

The current weather has created some immediate challenges on farms in terms of water availability for livestock and crops. The dry weather is also having an impact on grass growth, which will have a longer-term impact when it comes to fodder availability for the winter.

Mr Ferguson added: “We are keeping a close eye on the situation. We have called on the public to support the hosepipe ban to ensure that there is enough water going forward. Animal welfare and survival of crops are key concerns at the moment.”