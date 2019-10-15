Farmers’ Mission comes to the marketplace

This year the Farmers’ Mission will be held, God willing, from the 1st – 3rd November at 8.30pm each evening in the main ring at Ballymena Livestock Market on the Woodside Road, Ballymena.

Tom Saunderson will bring God’s Word each evening and there will be singing from Karla Hunter, Andrew and Samuel Hoey and Buckna Praise group.

Rosemary Hill, Ian Dunlop and David Brown will share how God has worked in each of their lives.

David is a suckler, beef farmer from Co Fermanagh and will be known by many in the farming community for his position as deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

David is well placed to represent farming families at Westminster, Brussels and at a local level and is also responsible for committees covering beef, lamb, poultry, pigs, animal health, arable and fruit and vegetables.

Please visit the Farmers’ Mission Facebook page for more details.

The organisers look forward to God’s blessing during this years mission. Come along to the Market yard, a very warm welcome awaits you ringside.

It is time to seek the Lord. Hosea 10:12