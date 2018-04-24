Farmers struggling with feed supplies

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says despite improvements in the weather forecast this week, farmers across Northern Ireland are continuing to struggle with shortages of fodder and the damage persistent rainfall has caused to the land.

UFU beef and lamb chairman Sam Chesney says they are encouraging beef and sheep farmers to stick together during this difficult period and not to be afraid to ask for help if they need it.

He added: “We are hopefully coming close to the end of a very difficult period for farmers in all parts of Northern Ireland. The weather conditions over the past eight months have been the toughest for a very long time.

“The improvement in temperatures this week is hopefully a sign of better things to come but it should not overshadow the reality that some farmers are still really struggling, particularly with fodder shortages and poor ground conditions on their land. This is putting a tremendous level of strain on our farming families and their mental wellbeing.”

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has a network of offices and beef and sheep committee representatives across the country.

Mr Chesney added: “Farmers under pressure should know that they are not on their own. Many others are going through the same experiences and we are all here to help each other.

“I would like to encourage farmers to get out, talk to each other and check on neighbours. Some are suffering in silence and this is never a good place to be.

“Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and find out who your local representative is and give them a call – they are there to help,” he concluded.