Farmers ‘Xperience’ that winning feeling

Fane Valley Stores recently presented six lucky customers with new Heiniger Xperience Clippers. All customers who ordered New Allflex BVD cattle tags in October and November were entered into the draw to win.

The clippers were presented to the following six lucky winners at the recent RUAS Winter Fair:

• Gordon McCully – Katesbridge

• Dessie and Gary Reid – Drumbo

• Colin Hughes – Armagh

• Philip Hadden – Ballygawley

• Seamus McMullan – Downpatrick

• Liam Johnston – Toome

Pat Donnelly, Livestock Identification Manager at Fane Valley Stores commented: “Allflex are the world leader for Livestock Identification tags with over half a billion animals being identified with an Allflex product each year.

“NI cattle farmers have made the Allflex BVD Tissue Sample tag the tag of choice resulting in it becoming the market leading tag in NI.

“Key to this is that the tissue sample needle remains in the tagger after the tag has been applied which greatly reduces the chance of empty samples and minimises the likelihood of samples being lost accidentally. We have also found that herd keepers greatly appreciate the clear bold print on the Allflex tags that does not fade over time.”

Tags can be ordered in any of Fane Valley’s sixteen Agri-Retail stores located throughout Northern Ireland or can be ordered and posted direct by calling the Fane Valley Tag Department on 028 9261 0490.

To find your local Fane Valley Store visit www.fanevalleystores.com