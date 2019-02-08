Farmhand pulls out all the stops for show

The FTMTA show is of huge importance to Farmhand and they’ve shown this by booking their biggest ever stand at the February show.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show all of the new machinery that has been released in the past two years but also to meet customers and get feedback,” said marketing director Stephen Scrivener.

They are bringing 24 machines to the show of which seven of these have never been displayed in Ireland.

The Krone BigM450 self-propelled mower has been redesigned from the ground up following the success of the BigM 420 model. It has been built around a 450HP Liebherr engine with a 9.95m cutting width.

“It is a big machine to display inside but it was at the centre of many bigger silage contractor’s operations last year and is getting rave reviews,” added sales director David Borland.

The new Amazone Combidisc drill/harrow combination will also be on display which allows for a more versatile drilling combination. It’s a 3m compact disc harrow that’s designed to work alone or with a drill mounted on top with the added benefit of reducing fuel consumption. This allows for a more versatile machine with a high work rate.

“Along with the Combidisc we also have the Amazone Cayros plough and new ZAV spreader which is proving a huge hit with Irish grass and tillage farmers,” said Stephen.

The Quicke simulator will be on the Farmhand stand which people might recognise from Agritechnica.

“We are delighted to have the full Quicke simulator. It gives an insight into how the electric joystick and new Q companion weigh system work as well as offering an interactive tractor simulator experience,” explained Stephen.

APV, the Austrian grass seeder manufacturers will be represented with the all new GK300 M1. It is a 3m tine harrow with a Cambridge roller complete with grass seeder unit. This is ideally suited for reseeding into grass stubble.

Fastparts, the fast-moving parts division of Farmhand will have a display of the all new Quicke XL implement range. These implements have been designed for the most demanding telehandler/ wheel loader users. “The quality of these implements is unparalleled. People are going to be seriously impressed by how strong the build is of them” said Fasparts sales rep Colin Gillespie.

Full list of machines:

Krone: EC320CV conditioner mower; B870CVSSA triple mowers; BIGM450 self-propelled mower; KW882 8 row tedder; TC880 8.8 rake; MX370GL silage wagon; BIG X 630 fitted with Easycollect 7550 maize head; BIGPACK 1290XC

Amazone: ZATS, ZAV, ZAM, ZAX spreader stacked 4 high; UF1201 24M sprayer; New Combi disc complete with drill; Cayros XMS4-850 VS 4 furrow plough; ZGTS8200 trailed spreader; UX3200 trailed sprayer

APV: Full range of grass seeders; GK300 M1 grassland combi cambridge/tine harrow unit with toothed roller

Zuidberg: Front linkage/PTO stand

Quicke: Quicke interactive tractor loader simulator; Selection of loaders; Selection of implements.