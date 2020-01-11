Farming bodies slam Channel 4

Farming bodies have hit out at a Channel Four programme which they say has “unfairly villified” meat eaters and livestock farmers.

The documentary entitled ‘Apocalypse Cow: How Meat Killed the Planet’ aired on Channel Four on Wednesday with environmental campaigner George Monbiot arguing that the biggest problem driving us towards global disaster is how we feed ourselves, particularly on meat.

Andrew Loftus, beef farmer, NFU board member and commercial director of SellMyLivestock, said: “Meat eaters and livestock farmers have been unfairly vilified recently, and Channel 4’s Apocalypse Cow is the latest virtue-signalling salvo promoting fashionable ideas about rewilding our landscape. However, it totally fails to understand the huge contribution livestock grasslands make to our environment and to our climate. Farming is a relatively small producer of Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK.

“Our livestock farmers don’t cut down rainforests, but plant thousands of trees and hedgerows promoting greater biodiversity than any other form of food production, including vegetable growing. Put simply, we don’t hate the environment, we cherish it and rely on it.”

The National Sheep Association’s Chief Executive Phil Stocker commented: “NSA is really disappointed by the programme ‘Apocalypse Cow’ shown on Channel 4 and the way sheep farming was denigrated. There was no opportunity for the British sheep industry to balance the debate and present the opposing view.

“NSA stands by its point that sheep farming is one of the most sustainable ways of food production and produces quality meat and fibre from little more than vegetation, mostly grown by sunlight rain and soil nutrients, whilst also providing a beautiful countryside for the British people to enjoy.

“While it’s not widely recognised at this point, sheep farming is an ultimate form of renewable technology and NSA is very disappointed this was not reflected in this programme.”

Rob Percival, Head of Food and Health Policy, Soil Association, said: “Channel 4’s ‘Apocalypse Cow’ offered a radical but misplaced vision of an alternative food system. Monbiot’s diagnosis of the problem is mostly correct. We need to plant more trees, and we need to stop farming animals intensively and feeding them environmentally damaging imported feed crops. Radical change is needed across our food system, but Monbiot throws the baby out with the bathwater in his dismissal of extensive and agroecological farming....Monbiot’s farming vs. nature narrative creates a false dichotomy.”