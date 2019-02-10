Farmline moves to bigger premises

Well known Kinallen based farm supplies business, Farmline, has moved to new and expanded premises.

Farmline has set up shop at 15 Kinallen Road, Kinallen, having outgrown its former location just 400 yards down the road - look out for the sign at the stone bridge.

Ann and Alan Strain outside their new and extended premises

There is a bigger shop, more parking space, but the same friendly, helpful service.

The business will continue to supply an unrivalled range of animal health, dairy hygiene and farm equipment, as well as a bigger selection of hardware. Also on offer will be a large selection of clothing and boots.

Since first being established by Ann and Alan Strain in 1997, Farmline has become a firm favourite for busy farmers throughout Co Antrim, Co Armagh and Co Down.

A delivery service is also available for larger orders.

Stock includes a wide range of animal vaccines, cattle, sheep and horse wormers as well as animal equipment such as Ritchie products which includes the popular sheep roll-over crates and calf dehorning crates.

More recently Farmline have been supplying tractor yard scrapers, gates, cattle and sheep feeders, a good range of wooden and steel hurdles, weighbridges, weigh platforms, calf and lamb creep feeders, calf pens and the very popular Shepherdess milk feeders.

Animal feedstuffs available include cattle and sheep meal, horse and pet feeds, calf and lamb milk, nutritional drenches and lick blocks.

There is a vast range of dairy hygiene products available including Evans Vanodine Products, teat dips, tank and pipeline cleaners, unique disinfectant programme to control cryptosporidium in housing and pens etc, parlour wipes, milk filters, Hypochlorite, disinfectants and Ambic.

Farmline also supply cattle tags including Allflex and Caisley BVD, Allflex, Ritchey and Cox Qwik sheep tags as well as cosy calf blankets and Heiniger clippers.

Opening hours are Mon - Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm, Sat: 8:30am – 12:30pm.

Keep an eye on facebook.com/FarmlineAgriSupplies for news of the up and coming boot sale.

Farmline is located at 15 Kinallen Rd, Dromara, Co. Down BT25 2NW, tel: 028 97533422.

A PSNI trailer safety marking day will take place at the new premises on Saturday, 2nd March 2019 8.30am – 4.30pm. All customers are welcome and light refreshments will be served.

Alan and Ann would like to take this opportunity to thank their customers and friends for their support.