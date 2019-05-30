Fat cattle sell to a top of £1,759 at Saintfield Mart

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a firm trade in all sections.

FAT CATTLE - Sold to a top of £1,759 for a 1,060kg Aberdeen Angus bull. Beef bullocks sold to £1,320 for 660kg Charolais. Cows sold to £1,224 for a 770kg Limousin.

Leading prices - Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1,060kg, £166, £1,769, Newtownards producer Charolais bullock 660kg, £200, £1,320, Charolais cows 820kg, £147, £1,205, 580kg, £190, £1,102, 750kg, £140, £1,050, 530kg, £188, £996, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 770kg, £159, £1,224, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn bull 1,010kg, £123, £1,242, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bullocks 790kg, £156, £1,232, 640kg, £169, £1,081, 710kg, £149, £1,057, Belfast producer Friesian bull 920kg, £138, £1,269, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 750kg, £155, £1,162, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cow 780kg, £149, £1162, Charolais cow 660kg, £163, £1,075, Dundrum producer Simmental cows 740kg, £155, £1,147, 770kg, £134, £1,031, Friesian cows 830kg, £114, £946 and Saintfield producer Limousin cows 730kg, £142, £1,036 and 640kg, £154, £985.

SUCKLER COWS - Sold to £1,500 for a Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Leading prices - Millisle producer Limousin cows with Limousin heifer calves at foot £1,500, £1,430, £1,410, £1,400 and £1,360.

BULLOCKS - Another great entry of bullocks sold to £1,290 for a 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices - Downpatrick producer Charolais 600kg, £1,290, 470kg, £1,060, 400kg, £970, 340kg, £965, 360kg, £965, 360kg, £950, 300kg, £835, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg, £1,275, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg, £1,195, 550kg, £1,135, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £1,070, 600kg, £1,050, 400kg, £1,000, Ardglass prodcuer Limousins 520kg, £1,210, 480kg, £1,170, 500kg, £1,170, 500kg, £1,130, 450kg, £1,125, 490kg, £1,125, 500kg, £1,105, 430kg, £1,100, 490kg, £1,060, 420kg, £1,040, 400kg, £1,065, 460kg, £1,035, 400kg, £1,010, 390kg, £1,005, Ballywalter producer Shorthorns 550kg, £1,100, 520kg, £1,050, 500kg, £1,000, Killough producer Aberdeen Angus and Herefords 650kg, £1,175, 600kg, £1,100, 550kg, £1080, 550kg, £1,075, 550kg, £1,065, 550kg, £1,040, 560kg, £1,040, 500kg, £1,000, 510kg, £1,000, 490kg, £990 and Saintfield producer Herefords 620kg, £1,170, 550kg, £1,120, 550kg, £1,090, 550kg, £1,060, 510kg, £1,045, 600kg, £1,035, 550kg, £1,015, 550kg, £1,010, 500kg, £990, 440kg, £930.

HEIFERS - Good entry of heifers sold to £1,200 for a 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices - Ardglass producer Limousins 550kg, £1,200, 430kg, £1,070, 570kg, £1,060, 400kg, £1,010, 460kg, £1,010, 420kg, £950, 430kg, £925, 340kg, £910, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 530kg, £1,155, 400kg, £905, 340kg, £880, Saintfield producer Hereford 550kg, £990, Downpatrick producer Charolais 460kg, £1,025, 400kg, £900, Lisburn producer Charolais 500kg, £1,035, 500kg, £960 and Monlough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,060, 370kg, £880.

WEANLINGS - Sold to £1,050 for a 410kg Limousin bullock.

Leading prices - Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 410kg, £1,050, 450kg, £1,015, 400kg, £970, 390kg £890.

DROPPED CALVES - Larger entry of drops sold to £415 for a Belgian Blue bull and £390 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Leading prices - Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bulls £415, £390, £335, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue bulls £405, £380, Belgian Blue heifer £390, Saintfield producer Limousin bull £405, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers £305, £290, £260.Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £290, £220 and Friesian bulls £215, £195, £190.